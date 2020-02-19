Out of state teams respond to historic flooding in Mississippi

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Out of state organizations are coming to Mississippi to respond to the historic flooding from the Pearl River.

Convoy of Hope’s United States Disaster Services team deployed to the staste over the weekend to meet with local officials. Additional team members, volunteers, equipment and multiple loads of disaster relief supplies are en route. 

Convoy of Hope will set up a point of distribution in Jackson to help individuals and families who have been affected by the flooding. Items like food, water, baby items, cleanup supplies and more will be distributed. 

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (RRT) is also deploying to Jackson. Working alongside Samaritan’s Purse and local churches, chaplains will provide emotional and spiritual support in the area once the flood waters recede.

