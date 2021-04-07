Outcome of Laurel municipal primary election

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Voters in Laurel cast their ballots for the municipal primary election on Tuesday, April 6.

Incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee won the Democratic primary. He will face Independents Anthony Hudson, Kim Page and Miranda Beard in the general election on June 8.

“We want to continue the experience and leadership that we have provided for eight years as mayor, and we want to continue that. We do know how to lead the city,” stated Magee.

Ernest Hollingsworth won the primary for Laurel Councilperson Ward 1. He received 75% of the vote. Shriley A. Keys-Jordan won the primary for Laurel Councilperson Ward 7 with 54% of the vote.

“We have saved the city over a million dollars over the last eight years by not having the CAO. So we want to continue to lead the city in a progressive way towards growth and prosperity.”

“I’ve been here for four months. It sounds like the transformation of Laurel has been fantastic, seen a number of businesses open here,” said one voter.

Mayor Magee also emphasized the continued commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure.