Outlets of Mississippi announces Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Car Show

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi will host its annual Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Car, Truck & Bike Show. The free family-friendly event will take place Saturday, May 29, on the Outlets of Mississippi Plaza from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs will be joining in on the efforts to make a difference in the lives of veterans.

Guests and club members are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to local veterans in need. Everyone who donates will be entered to win door prizes. Entertainment will also be provided by Mississippi native and Blues legend Jesse Robinson and his band.

If you would like to enter your vehicle or bike in the show, please contact S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi or visit here for more details.