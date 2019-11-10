Outlets of Mississippi to host annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Santa Claus, also known as Patrick Farmer, at Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska Wednesday Nov. 18, 2009, holds letters from children sent this year that the U.S. Postal Service says they will no longer deliver. Citing privacy concerns, postal officials say that generically addressed letters to “Santa Claus, North Pole” will no longer […]

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The holiday season is officially in full effect as The Outlets of Mississippi hosts their annual season of wishes kick-off with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kids will have a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and share their Christmas wish list Sunday only from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Following the meet and greet with guests and shoppers, Santa will join the Make-A-Wish kids inside of the Food Court to exclusively enjoy cookies and fun activities.

Along with spending the day with Santa, people can also witness the annual tree lighting ceremony starting @5:30 p.m.