Over 25,000 pounds of pizza toppings recalled over listeria concerns

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sunday more than 25,000 pounds of pizza topping meat is being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects approximately 25,115 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni and sausage produced by the Ezzo Sausage Company on October 29, October 30 and November 5. The USDA has released a list of all affected brands.

The USDA says there have been no reported illnesses related to the recall.

The affected products were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio.

Anyone with the recalled products are asked to not serve them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.