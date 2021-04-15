Over the Edge to raise money for Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People will be going “Over the Edge” to raise money for Mississippi’s only children’s hospital. The Over the Edge with Friends event will be on Saturday, April 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The District at Eastover.

People will rappel down the five-story One Eastover Center at The District. There will be live music, food and drinks. The children’s area will feature a rock wall and crafts.

The goal of the event is to raise money for Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

