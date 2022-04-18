JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)– The Friends of Children’s Hospital is hosting the 6th Annual Over the Edge with Friends on Saturday, April 23.

Participants who sign up will collect donations to rappel down a five-story building and must raise a minimum of $1,000.

“We start back in January, early February, they start fundraising, and it’s a peer-to-peer fundraiser. They ask friends and family to support them as they rappel on behalf of friends and children hospital” said Leslie Owens, Community Relations Manager at Friends of children hospital.

All donations will go to support the Friends of Children’s Hospital. Activities will include face painting, jump houses, coloring books and food for attendees to enjoy.