Overlay project planned on U.S. Highway 51 in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin an overlay project on U.S. Highway 51 in Holmes County.

The project will overlay approximately 10.7 miles of U.S. 51 from its intersection with State Route 17 to Aldy Road in Holmes County. The $2.1 million project is funded by lottery proceeds. Work is anticipated to be completed by fall 2020.

“These lottery funds ensure vital highways like U.S. 51 in Holmes County stay safe to keep our people and businesses connected,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “We are grateful the legislature was able to designate a portion of these funds for Mississippi’s maintenance needs.”

MDOT will alert the traveling public prior to any changes in traffic. Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some drivers.

