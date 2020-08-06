Overnight lane closure scheduled on I-20 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary lane closure on I-20 East in Hinds County overnight.
The left (inside) lane of I-20 eastbound between Terry Road and Exit 45 in Jackson will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, until 12:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7.
Crews will install concrete median barriers associated with the I-20 bridge replacement in Jackson.
Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.
