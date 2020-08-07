Overnight lane closures scheduled on Interstate 55 in Hinds County next week

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), there will be a temporary lane closure from 8 p.m. Monday, August 10 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, AND from 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 12. The lane closures will take place in both directions Interstate 55 over the Pearl River in Hinds County.

Crews will perform ground penetrating radar testing and core sampling.

Drivers are asked to slow down and look out for roadside crews and flagmen.