Overnight, weekend lane closure on I-55 in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight and weekend lane closures on I-55 N. in Hinds County.

Crews will close the right (outside) lane of I-55 N. from the I-20 split to Gallatin Street in Jackson. The closure is part of the shoulder work associated with the I-20 bridge replacement in Jackson.

The closure will start at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, and last until 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10. Crews will close the lane again at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be on alert for roadside crews.

