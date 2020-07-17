Overnight, weekend lane closure on Interstate 55 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced overnight and weekend lane closures on I-55 North in Hinds County.
According to MDOT, the two right (outside) lanes of I-55 N. from the ramp along I-20 to Gallatin Street in Jackson. The inside lanes of I-55 N. and I-20 E. will remain open.
The closure will be from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20.
The Terry Road ramp to I-20 E. will also close at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, until 12:00 a.m. Sunday, July 19.
The closures are associated with the I-20 bridge replacement in Jackson. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
