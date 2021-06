An overturned 18-wheeler on the I-20 onramp from Clay Street has impacted traffic. (Courtesy: David Day/Vicksburg Daily News)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler overturned at the access ramp from Clay Street onto I-20 West in Vicksburg on Friday. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), drivers should expect delays in the area.

Vicksburg Daily News reported traffic was backed up for miles on Friday, and cleanup efforts could last for several hours due to a fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported.