UPDATE: One lane is now open. An overturned 18-wheeler carrying baby chicks overturned around 5: 30 this morning. The driver was not injured.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-20 westbound past the Flowers/ Ceres Boulevard exit.

The department says an 18-wheeler overturned on the exit and all lanes are blocked at this time.