Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 S near State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- MHP is investigating a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-55 South at the I-20 West interchange.

It happened this morning just after 3:00 a.m.

We’re told the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound while attempting to curve and overturned.

The truck was loaded with concrete culver which fell out into the roadway.

Crews are on scene attempting to clear the roadway and delays should be expected.

The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.