Overturned vehicle catches fire along Highway 49 in Covington County

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency crews are working to put out a vehicle fire after it flipped and exploded on Highway 49 in Covington County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, incident happened near Mount Olive in Covington County just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Traffic delays can be expected up to an hour coming from both directions on Highway 49. There are no fatalities reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

