OVETT, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, several volunteer fire departments responded to a mobile home fire in Jones County. The fire happened on Royal Avenue in Ovett.

According to investigators, firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:00 p.m. They said the homeowner was not inside the home at the time of the fire, but his dog was lost in the fire.

A neighbor called 911 after noticing the flames and smoke near the front porch of the home.

No injuries were reported.