JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “Belle Collective,” a new series centering around the personal and professional lives of five successful Jackson women, will be coming to OWN on January 15. The television network released a teaser of the show on Wednesday.

According to Bossip, the cast will include the following Jackson women: Dr. Antoinette Liles, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Tambra Cherie, and Hamilton Davis.

