JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - As more testing comes available we're seeing a spike in Coronavirus cases in Mississippi rising to 34 as of Wednesday afternoon including a nurse and medical student at UMMC. Now the medical staff is opening up to their plans and status on fighting the virus.

That nurse and UMMC student have been self-quarantined in their homes with no patients testing positive, but this has prompted UMMC to step up their responses to the Coronavirus across the state because as demands for testing and treatments grow the staff was blunt with us saying at this moment they're not fully prepared.