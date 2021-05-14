Owner pleads for return of dog after vehicle is stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An owner is desperate to have his dog returned to him after his vehicle was stolen with the pet inside. Hunter Crisler’s vehicle was stolen Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at The Bulldog on Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

Crisler said his dog, Smoke, was inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Smoke is a five-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. According to Crisler, the thieves also took $20,000 worth of CBD products and a Kawasaki scooter.

“I came outside, the truck was gone. I looked over here from the corner and knew what had happened,” he said.

All that’s left at the scene is the glass where the window of Crisler’s vehcile was apparently shattered. Whatever the motive was for the theft, Crisler said he just wants his dog back.