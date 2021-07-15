Owner wants to restore Nellie Jackson’s house as tourist attraction

The Nellie Jackson house on the corner of N. Rankin and Monroe streets. (Courtesy: The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Nellie Jackson’s home owner, J.T. Robinson, is looking to preserve parts of the brothel owner’s home in Natchez.

According to the Natchez Democrat, a sign outside her home says restoration work is underway. The home, a former bordello, is located at the corner of North Rankin and Monroe Streets.

Robinson said he bought the property one year ago because he didn’t want to see the home be lost to neglect. He said the home sparks enough interest from the public that it would be possible to host regular tours there.

The house grew in popularity after the release of the documentary “Mississippi Madame: The Life of Nellie Jackson” in 2017.

The newspaper reported Robinson could have the house become a bed and breakfast, as well as a museum.