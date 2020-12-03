Oxford daycare employee arrested after death of infant

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 23-year-old Grenada woman was arrested in connection to the death of an eight-week-old infant at an Oxford daycare last month.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Amy Rogers was arrested by Oxford police on Wednesday, December 2. She was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter after the infant died at Mother Goose of Oxford daycare.

According to her Facebook page, Rogers is a Lead Teacher at Mother Goose. Rogers was issued a $50,000 bond by the Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Last month, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs ordered an emergency suspension/restriction of license for the daycare after the infant’s death.

Amy Rogers

