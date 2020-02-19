Breaking News
Oxford leaders pass ordinance to ban vaping for anyone under 21

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Oxford Board of Alderman passed an ordinance to add restrictions on selling on possessing electronic smoking devices and cartridges to anyone under the age of 21 and possession on school grounds.

According to the ordinance, anyone under 21 caught with an electronic smoking device or cartridge could face up to a $100 fine for a third offense.

The purpose of the ordinance is to combat the selling of devices and/or cartridges to children under the age of 18. Clerks who violate this section of the ordinance could face an enhanced penalty of a $1,000 fine and a misdemeanor conviction. The Board of Aldermen may suspend or revoke the business license of any repeat offender.

