Oxford man discusses recovering from COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Department of Health estimates that more than 19,000 Mississippians have recovered from COVID-19, and one Oxford man is included in those numbers.

Dave Johnson, who covers Ole Miss for 24-7 Sports, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in the spring. Two days after developing the illness, he was in the hospital. Three days later, Johnson said he was on the ventilator.

After nine days without showing improvement, doctors told his family to prepare for their next step. His wife refused to sign a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ order. The next day, Johnson started showing signs of life.

“It’s just amazing how Mississippi stepped up. How the state stepped up, and the prayers that they blanketed us in, and the support that was out there for my family, while I was flat on my back, and we’ll forever be grateful,” expressed Johnson.

