Oxford Police arrest man for promoting prostitution

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Oxford Police Department, along with members from the Northeast and Northwest Mississippi Human Trafficking Taskforce, arrested a man for promoting prostitution and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Nicholas Pittman of Grenada was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

The FBI, MBI, MDOT, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics, Southaven Police Department, Hernando Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, and the Center for Violence Prevention assisted in the operation.