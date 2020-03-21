Oxford serves thousands of meals during school closures

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-The Oxford School District (OSD) deployed the Child Nutrition Department to six locations throughout the city of Oxford and served 2,934 breakfast/lunch combo packs over four days during the first week of Covid-19 school closures. The OSD also used the meal locations to survey which students needed devices or internet access for at-home online learning during closures.



The program requires school districts to provide a variety of nutrient-rich foods and beverages that meet USDA School Breakfast and Lunch standards- whole grains, protein, fruits/vegetables, and dairy items. The packs this week contained items such as sausage biscuits, chicken biscuits, Pop-Tarts, cereal, apples, oranges, orange juice, chocolate milk; the lunches contain items such as sandwiches, burgers, corn dogs or hot dogs.



OSD Child Nutrition practices proper social distancing and hand-sanitizing in order to continue delivering meals as long as the USDA program allows. Routes may shift or expand as the demand changes. Currently, the meal locations are:

