Breaking News
60 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 140 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Oxford serves thousands of meals during school closures

News
Posted: / Updated:

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-The Oxford School District (OSD) deployed the Child Nutrition Department to six locations throughout the city of Oxford and served 2,934 breakfast/lunch combo packs over four days during the first week of Covid-19 school closures. The OSD also used the meal locations to survey which students needed devices or internet access for at-home online learning during closures. 

The program requires school districts to provide a variety of nutrient-rich foods and beverages that meet USDA School Breakfast and Lunch standards- whole grains, protein, fruits/vegetables, and dairy items. The packs this week contained items such as sausage biscuits, chicken biscuits, Pop-Tarts, cereal, apples, oranges, orange juice, chocolate milk; the lunches contain items such as sandwiches, burgers, corn dogs or hot dogs. 

OSD Child Nutrition practices proper social distancing and hand-sanitizing in order to continue delivering meals as long as the USDA program allows. Routes may shift or expand as the demand changes. Currently, the meal locations are: 

To read more about meal locations and updates, visit here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories