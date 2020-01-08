JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The only medical plane based in Mississippi takes to the skies.
The new Pafford Air One Foxtrot can go the distance.
“We have this King Air 200, flies about 300 miles per hour so we can
get to Tulsa, Dallas, Houston, Birmingham, Nashville in less than an hour,” said Keith Carter, the Chief Operating Officer of Pafford EMS and Pafford Air One.
While it’s a complement to the helicopter, the plane is faster and can power through all sorts of Mississippi weather.
“Especially in the Delta with the Mississippi River, we encounter fog, low ceilings a lot that would ground the aircraft that we can fly straight into the airport with this airplane,” said Drew Steele, a certified flight paramedic.
This type of air ambulance operates 24/7, 365 days a year, and first lifted off mid-December. It travels within a 1,500-mile radius of Jackson.
“We’re going to be taking anywhere from pediatric patients to critical ICU patients in and out of Jackson,” said Carter. “We’re capable of transporting any patients, any medical condition at any time. “
The plane will also be used to transport organs.
Pafford Air One unveils first Mississippi-based plane to transport patients
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The only medical plane based in Mississippi takes to the skies.