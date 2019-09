Congressman Steven Palazzo showed up at a campaign event in Purvis to add his name to the list of people endorsing Delbert Hosemann for Lt. Governor.

“We need leaders who in their hear, mind, and soul, want to make Mississippi a better place for future generations,” said Palazzo.

The Congressman listened to the folks at First Baptist Church and underscored his reason for getting involved in a statewide race.

“Delbert Hosemann has a record of getting things done,” said Palazzo.