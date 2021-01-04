Pandemic affecting gym memberships in new year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re four days into the new year, but are you sticking to your resolutions? One popular resolution is to lose weight, but people at Fondren Fitness in Jackson said some of their members are waiting to get back in the gym.

The coronavirus pandemic shutdown most activities across Mississippi last year. Gyms typically see an uptick in members at the beginning of the new year, but new memberships are down. Terry Sullivan, who is the general manager of Fondren Fitness, said loyal members still come to work out, others have continued to pay and come in when they can, and others have simply frozen their accounts.

“What I expect to see when things do clear up, whether that be in the summer or whenever that may be, we will have a big push. I’m basically expecting my New Year’s push to come in later in the year, when people are ready to get out and be around other people. I think what we’re losing out on now we’ll see later when this clears up,” he said.

Sullivan added whether you chose to star your weight lose resolution now or wait until later in the year, they’ll be there either way to help.

