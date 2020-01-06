Paperwork filed for President Trump to appear on Mississippi ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Paperwork has been filed for President Donald Trump to appear on the Mississippi ballot.

On Monday, Governor Phil Bryant and Governor-elect Tate Reeves handed over the qualifying papers to the Mississippi Republican Party.

