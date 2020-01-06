Paperwork filed for President Trump to appear on Mississippi ballot

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Paperwork has been filed for President Donald Trump to appear on the Mississippi ballot.
On Monday, Governor Phil Bryant and Governor-elect Tate Reeves handed over the qualifying papers to the Mississippi Republican Party.
@tatereeves , @PhilBryantMS handing over qualifying papers to the @MSGOP for @realDonaldTrump to appear on the ballot in Mississippi. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/CSZDvVDqP5— Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) January 6, 2020
