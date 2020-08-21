Parade to Honor Dr. Hill Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University is mourning the loss of Dr. Hill Williams who has been a faculty member and administrator for over 40 years.

The parade for Dr. Williams was orchestrated by the health, P.E. and recreation department at JSU. They say this was the least they could do for someone who did so much for them and Jackson State.

Dr. Hill Williams was a professor, community leader, army veteran, college football player and an advocate for helping young black men obtain their college education.

He was also a 45 year season ticket holder for the Tigers.

“He will terribly be missed because of what he did for the community. It was more than a job for him” said Chair of the department of journalism at JSU, Dr. Elayne Anthony.

Dr. Williams son says the family will be creating a scholarship fund in the P.E. department.