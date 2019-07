BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- A kayaking event took place at the Rez Saturday, specifically for people with disabilities.

It’s the second annual “Life on the Rez” event.

The event idea was thought of by Roger Bullock, who is paralyzed from the chest down, after breaking his neck in 1987.

“It’s great because years ago we just stayed at the house,” Bullock said. “Now, we are being more visable and this is just something else to bring to that vision.”