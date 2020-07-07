Parchman escapee captured in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced the inmate who escaped from Parchman has been captured.
Officials said Arthur Lestrick was found in Nashville on Tuesday. He will be returned to the Mississippi State Penitentiary.
Lestrick, 40, was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28. He has been serving a life sentence since 2009 for capital murder in Copiah County.
