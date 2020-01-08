Parchman inmate dies at Clarksdale hospital

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sunflower County Coroner said at inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died early Wednesday morning.

42-year-old A.D. Mills was taken to Merit Health Hospital in Clarksdale, where he was pronounced dead. Mills was serving life in prison for a capital murder charge.

Coroner Heather Burton said the death was not a homicide. Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith responded to the call and will be handling the investigation.

Coroner Burton said, “My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mills family. Please join me in saying a prayer for them and pray for the safety and well-being of the MDOC Corrections Staff, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the inmates, and anyone else that is aiding in the efforts at Parchman. May God bless you all.”