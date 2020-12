GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), a Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate serving life died at an off-site hospital.

Ronald Allen Estelle, 77, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville. The official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Estelle was sentenced February 11, 1987, for nonresidential burglary as a habitual offender in Harrison County.

