Parchman inmate dies at hospital

A little over a week ago, Vicksburg Mayor, George Flaggs sent a letter to President Trump for federal assistance to fix the recent damages in the Military Park.

Mayor Flaggs says his trip to Washington D.C. serves for two purposes. One, he’s with the Warren County delegation to talk to all the congressional members about the extent of the damage of the things that they look forward to and assist with resources. His second purpose is the annual Rivertown initiative which includes all mayors along the Mississippi River.