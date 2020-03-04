Parchman inmate dies at hospital

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Another inmate at the Parchman prison facility was pronounced dead Wednesday evening.
Below is a statement from the Sunflower County Coroner.
This afternoon at 1:31 pm, I was notified by medical staff at Parchman that an offender had died. I arrived at the hospital at 3:16 pm and began my investigation. The offender, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at 1:11 pm by the physician on duty. The offender was in the inpatient department and had been receiving treatment for a terminal illness. I do not suspect that foul play was involved. As with every in-custody death, the offender is being transferred to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner for autopsy in accordance with state law. Official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.Heather Burton, Sunflower County Coroner