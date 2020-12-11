Parchman inmate dies at prison hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate, who was serving 12 years for manslaughter, has died at the prison hospital.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), 60-year-old James Earl Price died Wednesday evening. He had been hospitalized several times since July. An autopsy will determine his official cause and manner of death.

Price was sentenced July 7, 2017, in Forrest County after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing a man to death two years earlier.

LATEST STORIES: