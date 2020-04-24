Parchman inmate dies in hospital

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate, who’s been in prison since 2014, died Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Linnon McClendon, 72, was serving 15 years for nonresidential burglary, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and fleeing law enforcement, all committed on September 7, 2013, in Yazoo County. He was sentenced o n August 12, 2014.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said McClendon’s medical condition was declining likely because of age, and there were no signs of trauma to his body. The cause and the manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.