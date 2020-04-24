Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi
Live Now
NFL prepares for first-ever virtual draft

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Parchman inmate dies in hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate, who’s been in prison since 2014, died Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Linnon McClendon, 72, was serving 15 years for nonresidential burglary, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and fleeing law enforcement, all committed on September 7, 2013, in Yazoo County. He was sentenced on August 12, 2014.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said McClendon’s medical condition was declining likely because of age, and there were no signs of trauma to his body. The cause and the manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories