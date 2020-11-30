Parchman inmate dies in prison hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), a Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate serving 20 years for sexual battery has died in the prison hospital.

According to officials, 75-year-old Troy Mark Guidroz died on November 25, 2020. Guidroz had been hospitalized since June. An autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.

Guidroz pled guilty in Pike County and received a 30-year sentence on May 26, 2010, with 20 years to serve and 10 years suspended.

