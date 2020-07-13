Parchman inmate serving life sentence dies in Greenville hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said a man convicted nearly 30 years ago of robbing a bank employee has died while serving a life sentence.

Owen Nelson, an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, died Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville. He was 57.

According to MDOC, Nelson had been hospitalized both at the prison hospital and off site since April. No foul play is suspected in his death, and an autopsy will provide an official cause and manner of death.

Nelson was sentenced to life on April 29, 1994, for armed robbery. He and another man robbed a bank teller of $3,000 on April 20, 1993, in Marion County.

