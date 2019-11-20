Parenting 101: High achieving schools, high stress students

Most parents want their children to go to a high school that offers a lot of opportunities, like advanced placement or college-level classes.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most parents want their children to go to a high school that offers a lot of opportunities, like advanced placement or college-level classes. However, researchers found that the high-achieving schools are producing students that run the risk of burning out.

Nina Kumar is the CEO of Authentic Connections, a group that studied the disconnect at high-achieving schools. The districts had high standardized test scores and admissions to some of the nation’s top universities.

“Students at these schools often suffer from rates of depression, anxiety, substance use, rule breaking, things like cheating stealing, at rates higher than other students nationally,” said Kumar.

At some schools, the rates of anxiety are six times higher than the national average. Kumar suggested parents watch out for students who have debilitating anxiety or students who don’t want to go to school.

Researchers said strong parent-child relationships and a low level of parental criticism are also predictors of how well teens will adjust. They also said high school is a time when parents should continue to monitor their kids and be clear that there will be repercussions for drug and alcohol use.