Parenting 101: Tap and wiggle for school readiness

From apps to games to books, there are a lot of resources to help kids get ready for elementary school.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – From apps to games to books, there are a lot of resources to help kids get ready for elementary school. A new study shows movement to music might be an inexpensive and effective way to improve school readiness.

The new study was conducted by Queensland University of Technology in Australia. It shows music, dancing and tapping is helping young kids prepare for school.

Researchers looked at 113 preschool-aged children from three low-income communities. Some of the kids were exposed to a music intervention program that focused on rhythm and movement. The sessions lasted 30 minutes, twice a week for eight weeks.

Results showed the kids, who participated in the intervention, had improved emotional regulation, which means they were better able to control their emotions. Experts say this type of self-regulation is an important predictor for school readiness and achievement.

Previous studies have shown students, who engage in musical programs, outperform their peers when it comes to grades, graduation rates, attendance, behavior and test scores.

Reading to your child is another proven way to better prepare them for school. Experts recommend that you read to preschool children at least three times a week.