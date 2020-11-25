Parents arrested for allegedly giving 7-month-old alcohol in Jefferson County

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County deputies, along with Fayette police, arrested the parents of a seven-month-old girl. They allegedly gave the baby alcohol.

The infant was airlifted to the University Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson on Tuesday and admitted to the intensive care unit. According to authorities, the baby is stable at this time.

The mother, Quenya Hill, and father, Michael Harried, have been charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of child neglect.

Harried is being held at the Jefferson County Jail, and Hill is being held at the Adams County Jail. Both are waiting on an initial appearance.

Quenya Hill

Michael Harried

