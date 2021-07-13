Parents concerned over sending kids back to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the start of the 2021 school year approaching, the delta variant has sparked concerns when it comes to parents sending their kids back to class; especially with 7 Mississippi children currently in the ICU because of the delta variant.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, seven children are in the ICU due to the delta variant and 2 two of them are on life support. This raises concerns for parents.

Michelle Kitchens feels that a system needs to be in place where everyone should be vaccinated to protect the kids before returning.

Former school teacher, Vicki Mechatto feels it’s time for kids to return to school but at the same time worries because of the kids in ICU.

The Mississippi Department of health says the delta variant has contributed to most of the COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

Associate Vice Chancellor for UMMC, Dr. Alan Jones, says it’s been about 3 months since we’ve seen case number this high.

Mississippi only has a 37% vaccination rate and health officials encourage all over the age of 12 to get vaccinated. Januari Griffin, who works in a pharmacy department is skeptical about the vaccine for kids.

Griffen hasn’t encountered any issues with giving the vaccine to children, she just feels there are a lot of unanswered questions that should be clear before kids take the shot.

Governor Tate Reeves has said that he is not requiring masks to be worn in schools this coming fall.