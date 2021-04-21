Parents questions investigation after daughter was hit and killed by car

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After nearly 2 months since their 17 year old daughter was struck by a car and killed in Flowood, the family of Irina Gutierrez now knows the name of the person responsible for their loved ones death.

From the beginning of this investigation, Starkishia and Heath Bolding says they felt Rankin County officials have been hiding the truth about their daughters death, and the accident report makes them think this even more.

The report says there were 4 occupants in the car, but the Boldings say they were told there were only 2.

The family also says they were told their were many witnesses but there aren’t any documented on the report.

Representing the family is to Pursue the underlying civil claim against the liability insurance carrier is Schwartz & Associates. “It’s definitely been some conflicting information that’s come out of it” said managing partner, Patrick Wooten.

On Monday, in a press release sent out by the Rankin County Sheriff’s department it states that the driver that hit 17 year old Irina Gutierrez won’t face charges and that she never left the scene. But the family says they were told otherwise.

The family says knowing now that their were more people in the car and unsure as to if the driver left the scene or not, brings doubt that the lady’s name that’s on the report is even the person that hit Irina.

“Just going down the street is leaving the scene. We don’t know if threw drugs out of the car, alcohol or if people got out. We don’t know,” said Starkishia Bolding.

This case has been turned over to the Rankin County district attorney. We’ve reached out to them for comment on this investigation but have not heard back.