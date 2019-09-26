Parents raise money for therapy dog to help son with arthritis

A three-year-old boy from Pearl is living with arthritis.

Collier Province’s parents believe life would be easier for him if he had a service dog.

Collier is also non-verbal so he can’t tell his parents when he feels bad.

The service dog would alert the family and give comfort.

Meeting Collier Province for the first time you wouldn’t know the battles he’s already faced.

December 2, 2018 is a day his parents won’t forget.

“He sat down one day and refused to get up,” said Leighton Province, Collier’s father. “We wound up being hospitalized for a couple of weeks, running every test in the world you could run on him.”

It was a stressful time for his mom and dad. At first doctors thought it was cancer, but then they determined Collier had the rare systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

“Everyone thinks of arthritis as just bones and joints, but what we’ve learned with this form of arthritis is that it can also attack internal organs, lungs, heart, and kidneys stuff like that,” said Leighton.

According to his parents, he has constant inflammation.

“He does get inflamed, sometimes his knees, ankles turn red, he has trouble walking,” said Leighton.

They say a therapy dog would help out.

“The medicines he is on, when he does have a flare, are not medicines he can take on a daily basis, they are medicines you have

to take only when you do get sick so it will be able to help us catch things sooner,” said Laina Province, Collier’s mother.

The parents say the costs to bring home a therapy dog is $25,000.

More than $6,000 has been raised for the cause through gofundme.

There are also raffle tickets available for $10 at S&H Steel in Pearl and at Bayou Classic in Pearl. You could win a $1,500 gift certificate to Van’s Sporting Goods or a Traeger Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill. The drawing is November 1.