Parents react to Clinton School District lifting mask mandates

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton school leaders recently announced that the district will lift its universal mask policy starting Monday, October 25.

Even though the mask mandate will be lifted, the superintendent said the schools will continue with ongoing sanitation efforts. Dr. Andy Schoggin said the policy change comes after low COVID-19 transmission rates as well as a low test-positivity rate in schools.

“I think by not just having a mask mandate or a mask worn it really creates a division between parents that do not want their children wearing a mask,” said parent, Annita Bonner.

Leaders are still encouraging students and teachers to wear a face masks. Masks will be required on school buses for students and drivers.