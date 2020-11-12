Parents scramble to adjust as Yazoo County switches to virtual learning for a week over COVID concerns

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County School District has suddenly suspended all in-person learning at campuses after Coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The move has parents scrambling to adjust to the full virtual schedule but also confused about if their kids are at risk.

Yazoo County Public School District posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon as of Nov. 8. there are five positive COVID-19 cases across the district. But going through contact tracing those teachers and students may have infected another 99 people.

Until Nov. 16. all public school facilities in Yazoo County will sit empty while the district works to get buildings disinfected. For parents like Erica Southern, the Facebook post was her only notice about the closure.

“I did call the school to ask why Bentonia Gibbs Elementary going to be closed and she said yes,” Southern told us. “But that was after me calling at 3:43 p.m. She never did say why, this was kind of thrown at me.”

Yazoo County made the decision to close the high school and Linwood Elementary Monday evening. But left other schools open Tuesday. These different closures worried parents like Erica who claims no further information has been given on if her son should get tested.

“When they found out that they were cases in Yazoo County High School all parents should have been notified in some kind of way,” Southern added. “Our kids ride the same school bus as the high schoolers. They held the high school out and I had no idea about that so I put my kid on the bus not knowing that there were positive coronavirus cases that came back.”

In an email, the Superintendent for Yazoo County schools assured all parents were notified through the “student information call system, plus text messages or emails.” One mother has a 10th-grade daughter who was forced to quarantine after coming in close contact with someone positive.

“Do I need to take her to get checked out or see a doctor and they said no you only got to take her if she’s having symptoms?” Cynthia Carr asked the school Monday. “She can return to school on the third and they didn’t tell me to get her checked before she came to school.”

Both families pointed to the take-home assignment system being a challenge due to lack of internet and organizing between teachers and students. The Carr’s saw their daughter’s grades drop three letter grades this year.

In the meantime Superintendent, Dr. Ken Barron explained to us while classes are all virtual this week custodial teams are cleaning the buildings daily and dispersing a disinfectant solution through foggers in every room and hallway on each campus.