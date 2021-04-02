Park splash pad named in honor of Kingston Frazier

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a special dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the late Kingston Frazier.

A splash pad at Presidential Hills Park II was named in honor of Frazier. The six-year-old boy was shot and killed after his mother’s car was stolen from the Kroger parking lot on I-55 in 2017.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the Frazier family and local leaders attended the ceremony. The splash pad will open to the public on Friday, April 9.