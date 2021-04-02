Park splash pad named in honor of Kingston Frazier

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a special dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the late Kingston Frazier.

A splash pad at Presidential Hills Park II was named in honor of Frazier. The six-year-old boy was shot and killed after his mother’s car was stolen from the Kroger parking lot on I-55 in 2017.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the Frazier family and local leaders attended the ceremony. The splash pad will open to the public on Friday, April 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories