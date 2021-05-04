Part of Highway 80 in Brandon shutdown from snapped power poles and trees

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re following the clean-up underway in Brandon where the Legacy community, which is right off Highway 80 on the Eastside of Brandon, has its entire main entrance blocked by snapped power poles and active electrical wires to trees coming down as winds reached over 75mph.

Dozens of homeowners either had no way of getting home or stuck at their house after Tuesday’s tornado system sent half a dozen electrical poles and wires tumbling down on top of their Highway 80 entrance.

“It blew it down and tore it up,” Robert Carter said.

Rankin County experienced around 40 instances through the afternoon of trees and power lines getting knocked down. Leaving about 3,000 customers in the dark.

“It messed the house up,” Bobby Jones of Richland told us. “We had a storm shelter to go into thankfully, but it tore the house apart.”

“We were inside and it was very scary when it first hit,” Nine year old Bentley Spence added.

This weather drove hundreds to the Rankin County Safe Room where anyone could wait out the worse of the storm with family.

“We can just play cards, and when I play with stuff,” Spence stated. “I get interested instead of what’s around me.”

“You can actually sit down and be settled not having to be stressed when the sirens go off,” Jones explained. “Because you know that you’re safe here.”

Sunset Dr. by the Orr Rd. intersection was one of the dozens of places city crews and firefighters had to team up clearing a tree blocking both lanes of the road. But was cleared in a matter of hours.

As for Highway 80 by Legacy Dr. about three power poles are still down which will likely take till Wednesday to clear and restore. Mayor Butch Lee tells us no serious injuries or deaths were reported around Brandon